Australia changes its espionage laws amid concerns about Chinese influences - should NZ follow suit?

Australia has passed new laws to get tough on spying and foreign interference in their political system.

Corin Dann talks to Peter Jennings, Executive Director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
Peter Jennings, the executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in Canberra, says the law changes have been interpreted as a push-back from Australia against the growing Chinese influence.

These kinds of concerns have been raised in New Zealand.

Dr Anne Marie Brady from Canterbury University believes the Chinese government is actively seeking influence in Aotearoa.

