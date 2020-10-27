TODAY |

Aunt and nephew take out New Zealand's top sausage award

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand’s top sausage award has tonight gone to Grey Lynn Butchers in Auckland for their Isterband sausage.

The Isterband was technically well made and stood out from the competition, judge Kathy Paterson said. Source: Supplied

The judges were unanimous that the winning sausage had the best taste and texture to beat over 600 other entries and claim the top spot.

The sausage was created by self-taught butchers and aunt and nephew, Lucia and Eddie Rodrigues.

“We’re really thrilled, we can’t believe it. We’ve been striving for gold for years and now not only do we have gold but we have won the Supreme Award as well,” Lucia said.

“We were approached by Julian – the owner of Snö Café in Remuera – to make a traditional Swedish sausage called the Isterband. Eddie put our spin on the initial concept and developed the Swedilicious Istaband. We just can’t believe it.”

The competition had a record-breaking 605 entries from 99 sausage producers across 17 categories, with five days of category judging last month by a squad of butchers, foodies, chefs and industry heavyweights coming under Covid-19 alert level restrictions.

The Isterband was technically well made and stood out from the competition, judge Kathy Paterson said.

“The standard this year was very high and when you get a beautifully made sausage, with a lovely texture and the flavour of the meat coming through, you know you have a winner,” she said. 

“This was a really delicious sausage where everything was in harmony.”

New Zealand
Auckland
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:01
Experts look at young woman's death as they consider restrictions on sale of paracetamol
2
Mountain biker catches glimpse of the mysterious South Island big cat
3
Four Solomon Islanders returning home on flight from NZ test positive for Covid-19
4
Gruelling campaign, landslide election loss took a personal toll, Judith Collins admits
5
Shot fired at Northland police officer could be linked to kidnapping
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

First batch of Covid-19 vaccines may not be available to Australians aged over 65

Taking Māori babies after birth 'cruel and inhumane': Māori midwives head
01:52

Poor ventilation blamed for chlorine smell at Auckland pool that left three people hospitalised
02:01

Experts look at young woman's death as they consider restrictions on sale of paracetamol