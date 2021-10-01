Auckland's popular Euro restaurant announces permanent closure

Popular Auckland restaurant Euro on Friday announced it will be closing its door for good after 22 years of service.

The award-winning establishment, located on Princess Wharf in the CBD, will remain closed as a result of the ongoing challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the business announced in a statement.

In a social media post, the company said it was an "extremely difficult decision" and it was no longer sustainable to reopen.

Owned by the Nourish Group, founder Richard Sigley said the effects of lockdowns and other setbacks had made continuing implausible.

“Over the past 18 months we’ve had everything thrown at us – lockdowns, prolonged CBD road works, closed borders, severe staffing shortages and working visa issues,” he says.

“All these mitigating factors have created the perfect storm and while we’ve done everything in our power to remain open, unfortunately it’s no longer sustainable to do so.”

Last year Euro went through a significant rebrand that had been two years in the making, launching with a new fit-out and dining experience focussed on shareable plates instead of the three-course fine dining concept it was long renowned for.

Sigley says while the move was a bold one considering the uncertain climate, it was impossible to foresee how long the tail end of the pandemic would be.

“We’re incredibly proud of the work that has been put in by the team and the exceptional food, beverage and service customers have experienced with our new offering.

“Unfortunately, this latest lockdown, the new restrictions imposed under Delta and the previous challenges we’ve faced, mean that it’s just not viable for us to continue trading.”

Under Delta Level 2 there is a limit of 50 people allowed inside at hospitality and indoor event venues - Euro seats 130.

Sigley says they are now focused on supporting staff, with a priority to find new employment opportunities for impacted team members, where possible, at other Nourish Group establishments.

Last month it was revealed Euro was one of Metro’s top 50 restaurants for 2021 and was the first New Zealand restaurant to be named on Condé Nast Traveller magazine's list of top 50 restaurants in the world in 2003.

“I know Euro holds a special place in the hearts of so many people - whether they’ve celebrated a special occasion here, attended one of our legendary long lunches or simply dined with us,” Sigley says.

“It’s been an amazing journey and we’re extremely grateful to each and every guest that has supported us over the last 22 years.”