 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland's Orewa College suspends student over prank gun threat

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Auckland's Orewa College has suspended a student over a prank gun threat to the school.

In an email to parents today the school says they were made aware of the threat two days ago.

After referring the matter to police, police said "the threat was made as a joke, and there is no access to firearms," the school's email reads.

Principal Kate Shevland confirmed to 1 NEWS the student has been suspended.

Police confirmed to 1 NEWS they are satisfied there's no threat to the school and no action has been taken.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:58
1

Most read story: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Govt decides on M bovis plan

2
Rain pouring down on most of the North Island.

'It is time to stoke the fire' - Wild weather on the cards for much of the country this weekend

01:47
3
Unclear laws and a lack of direction has home owners and policy makers questioning who should have to pick up the multi-billion dollar bill.

Families in limbo after projected sea level rise puts home building on ice - 'Only good for grazing goats'


01:53
4
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter parts of the North Island today

5

Auckland's Orewa College suspends student over prank gun threat

00:29
It's alleged investigators approached actress Rose McGowan and recorded the conversation.

Harvey Weinstein, accused of sexual assault, facing arrest in New York

Movie stars and employees of his company have described a decadeslong history by Weinstein of sexually abusing and assaulting them and then paying or coercing them to stay silent.

01:53
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Thunderstorms, large hail and powerful winds set to batter parts of the North Island today

The worst of the storms are expecting to come in from the west.

00:45
General Fiyah - real name Lotima Pome'e - handed over the mic to cousin Lopeti Pome'e.

'Wassup people!' General Fiyah's young cousin Lopeti has a say during the Vodafone Pacific Music Awards

General Fiyah - real name Lotima Pome'e - won two awards at the awards last night, including Best Song for 'Here To Stay', and the People's Choice Award.

01:30
Rex Hawke was just 17, and like 221 others, was arrested on May 25 1978 in one of NZ's largest police operations.

Day of reflection for protestors and police on 40th anniversary of Bastion Point arrests - 'Our kaupapa was passive resistance'

On May 25 1978 hundreds of police marched on the headland in Auckland to end 17 months of occupation.

00:36
Mr Trump said the decision was due to "tremendous anger and hostility" in a recent North Korean statement.

'Tremendous setback' - President Trump cancels summit with Kim Jong Un, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea

Trump said in a letter to Kim released by the White House that he felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 