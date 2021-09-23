TODAY |

Auckland's Mt Wellington named as latest Covid-19 'suburb of interest'

Source:  1 NEWS

Mt Wellington is the latest area in Auckland to be identified as a "suburb of interest", meaning its residents are encouraged to get tested for Covid-19. 

A person is tested for Covid-19 at a drive-thru testing station.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made the announcement on Thursday afternoon. 

He said Mt Eden, Massey and Papatoetoe were no longer considered "suburbs of interest" - areas where health authorities take "intensive" measures inculding widespread testing. 

However, residents of Māngere, Manurewa, Favona and Ōtara are still being encouraged to get tested, regardless of symptoms.

Health authorities last week made this request due to cases in the Delta outbreak being detected in these areas.

On Tuesday, residents in Clover Park were also included in the mass testing drive. 

Bloomfield said there had a "great response" to date in Clover Park, with 777 swabs done on Wednesday.

He added 10 per cent of the suburb's population had been tested in the last two days. 

Sixty per cent of Clover Park's population had received one dose of the vaccine. 

Bloomfield said pop-up testing centres have been established in Mt Wellington. These are at the netball centre on Ferguson Drive and Mt Smart Stadium.

