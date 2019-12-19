Auckland's historic Leys Institute buildings to close due to earthquake safety concerns

A historic set of buildings in Auckland will close indefinitely this week with concerns over their structural integrity in the event of an earthquake.

Leys Institute buildings in Auckland Source: Auckland Council

Auckland Council says the 114-year old Leys Institute twin buildings will close from 5.00pm this Friday until further notice.

A recently completed seismic assessment has found structural issues that make the buildings unsafe to occupy in the event of an earthquake.

However, Ian Maxwell, director of customer and community services at Auckland Council says they are aware the likelihood of an earthquake in Auckland is very low compared to many other parts of the country.

"There is no immediate risk to people currently using the buildings. The buildings are considered safe under normal conditions," said Mr Maxwell.

The council-owned buildings are home to the Leys Institute Library and Gymnasium.