Aucklanders warned to expect wild winds, heavy rain this weekend

Aucklanders are being warned to brace for wild weather over the weekend.

According to MetService, this Sunday will see Auckland hit by heavy rain and strong winds, carrying into Monday.

Auckland Civil Defence Emergency Management advising that any outdoor furniture either be tied down or moved inside.

Aucklanders are also being advised to make sure to be prepared for a worst case scenario of possible power cuts, and to have torches and batteries at the ready.

Any rain will be a welcome relief for Auckland, currently experiencing a drought dating back to the start of the year.

