Aucklanders warned to expect traffic headaches, big crowds for first weekend of Alert Level 1

Aucklanders are warned to expect crowds to descend on the CBD and fringe as large-scale events are planned for Sunday, as the country enters the first weekend in Alert Level 1.

Queen Street, Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

Road closures are planned for Auckland’s CBD on Sunday with a Black Lives Matter protest expected to eclipse the area from 12-5pm.

Auckland Council today released a statement saying city goers “should be ready” for road closures, busy public transport and possible disruptions as the rally closes multiple streets on Sunday.

The protest also coincides with today’s opening of the Commercial Bay shopping precinct at the bottom of Queen street, where increased levels of shoppers are expected to descend over the weekend.

Commercial Bay formally opened its doors to the public this morning following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff.

The $1 billion development, located on Auckland's Queen Street, boasts 120 local and international retailers across fashion, food and beverage, beauty and specialty retail, owner Precinct Properties said today in a press release.

Eden Park hoping for sellout crowd in Super Rugby's return - 'Hoping to exceed 30,000'

And in Auckland's first major sporting event of Level 1, rugby is back at Eden Park with the Blues versus the Hurricanes match at 3.35pm on Sunday.

“A big crowd is expected for this first post-lockdown game in Auckland so there will be delays because of the large numbers,” an Auckland Council spokesperson said.

“If you’re heading to the game by bus try to avoid the central city and travel early.”

Road closures due to the Black Lives Matter rally are expected to impact Queen Street, which will be closed between Wakefield and Customs Streets, and Customs Street will be closed between Lower Albert Street and Commerce Street.