Aucklanders urged to stop littering their single-use faces masks

Aucklanders are being urged to throw their single-use face masks in the bin after maintenance staff cited an increase in masks being littered around the city.

Source: istock.com

The Government made face masks mandatory in New Zealand on most forms of public transport on August 31. People have also been encouraged to wear them when physical distancing is not possible.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said anecdotal reports from teams on the ground say there's been a noticeable increase in masks being collected from parks, reserves and on the street in the last few weeks.

“It is great that so many Aucklanders are following health advice by wearing a mask, but we also need to remember to throw disposable masks in the bin,” he said.

“We all know the importance of being a tidy Kiwi and this is no different. Used masks being thrown on the street is not only a health risk but is also terrible for our environment.

He said most masks are made from materials that do not easily degrade and this means they can harm wildlife.

“They can also leach microplastics and other chemicals into our waterways.”

The mayor also encouraged Aucklanders to try to use reusable masks if possible.

“Where possible it’s great if people can make or purchase washable fabric masks to reduce waste.