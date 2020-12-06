TODAY |

Aucklanders turn out in force to sneak a look at the city's new tunnel boring machine

Source:  1 NEWS

Aucklanders turned out by the masses today for a look up close at the new high-tech drilling machine that's essential to the next phase in the city's underground rail line. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Five-thousand tickets were snapped up by people keen to see the borer before it disappears. Source: 1 NEWS

Around 5000 tickets were snapped up by those hoping to sneak a peek at the massive tunnel borer before it disappears from view. 

"We need a lot of power, water, electricity hydraulics to keep this moving. So all the services need to extend along with us through the tunnel," says tunnel boring construction manager Derek Whelan. 

By April, the partially constructed tunnel is projected to be 50 metres deep, enabling the electric machine to start tunnelling 24/7. 

The seven-metre-wide cutting head is expected to dig away at a rate of 32 metres a day. 

New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Disappointed and infuriated' crowds enraged at $100,000 giveaway in Auckland
2
Four dead after multiple crashes across New Zealand in deadly start to summer
3
'Like Mordor' - Elite soldier reveals what happened when team went back to Whakaari to recover bodies
4
Child sex offender released into Rarotonga community without formal supervision
5
Defence Force staff under investigation for alleged misconduct at Covid-19 facilities
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

America's Cup teams 'not seeing eye-to-eye' over media

Defence Force staff under investigation for alleged misconduct at Covid-19 facilities

Man's body found in pond in Porirua

Body found in search for missing Feilding man