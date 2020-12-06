Aucklanders turn out in force to sneak a look at the city's new tunnel boring machine

Aucklanders turned out by the masses today for a look up close at the new high-tech drilling machine that's essential to the next phase in the city's underground rail line.

Around 5000 tickets were snapped up by those hoping to sneak a peek at the massive tunnel borer before it disappears from view.

"We need a lot of power, water, electricity hydraulics to keep this moving. So all the services need to extend along with us through the tunnel," says tunnel boring construction manager Derek Whelan.

By April, the partially constructed tunnel is projected to be 50 metres deep, enabling the electric machine to start tunnelling 24/7.