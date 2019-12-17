Aucklanders told to be prepared for summer storms as cyclone season kicks in

Aucklanders are being told to prepare for storms as the Pacific cyclone season gets into full swing.

Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland Emergency Management is asking residents to prepare for sudden downpours and stormy weather during late December and January.

“Late December and January is the prime season for Pacific cyclones and the tail of these sorts of weather systems can impact us here in Auckland,” says Auckland Emergency Management general manager Kate Crawford.

“We’re keeping in close contact with weather forecasters to make sure we’re ready for any unsettled weather too,” she says.

Checking gutters, drains and securing items away in case a storm hits is some of the advice from Auckland Emergency Management.

“If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, consider any plans you need to put in place, including plans for holiday visitors or travel,” says Crawford.

“Remember too, if we get regular downpours, the land can become waterlogged and increase the impacts of flooding. And lastly, if you do encounter flooding when out and about remember, never drive through floodwaters.”

Auckland Councillor Sharon Stewart says with many people leaving the city for the summer break it’s a good time to make sure property checks are done.

“Checking your property is clear of debris, including before you go away, is a quick job that could save a lot of trouble in the future.

“It’s also a good time to check your basic household emergency plan is in place, especially if you’re holidaying elsewhere or have visitors over the festive period,” says Stewart.

Summer storm tips:

- Be prepared – pay attention to weather forecasts, plan your travel around them and prepare yourself before the storm hits.

- Make a plan – make sure family, friends and flatmates know where to meet or what you’ll do in case of emergency.

- Clear gutters and drains on your property, check trees for weak branches and bring the cat/dog/rabbit (or any other pets) inside.

- Have torches and batteries, a full gas bottle for your barbecue and a battery-operated radio ready if the power goes out.

- If you need power to pump water or operate septic systems, have an alternate plan in place if the power goes out.

- If it is isolated where you live or you may get cut off, make sure you’ve got everything you need to keep going for a day or two and let authorities know if you need help (phone 0800 22 22 00).

- Check on neighbours, especially those that are elderly or vulnerable and if you can’t help, alert emergency services.