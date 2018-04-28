Aucklanders to have their say on changes to dog rules

Aucklanders are soon to get their say on proposed changes to rules around dogs.

Auckland Council recently completed a review of its dog policy and related bylaws and the results were presented at the Governing Body meeting this morning.

Councillors have voted for public consultation to go ahead in April.

The review recommended several changes, including introducing an opportunity for dogs classified as menacing to be reclassified if they undertake an obedience course and have no further infringements in a period of 12 months.

It suggested the rules around multiple dog ownership become regionally consistent, with a license required for more than two dogs.

It also suggested changes to time and season rules, to make it clearer for the public to know when dogs are allowed at certain parks and beaches.

A final decision on amendments will be made by councillors following feedback from the community consultation.