TODAY |

Aucklanders to have their say on changes to dog rules

Laura Twyman
Laura James
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Laura James
Animals
Auckland

Aucklanders are soon to get their say on proposed changes to rules around dogs.

Auckland Council recently completed a review of its dog policy and related bylaws and the results were presented at the Governing Body meeting this morning.

Councillors have voted for public consultation to go ahead in April.

The review recommended several changes, including introducing an opportunity for dogs classified as menacing to be reclassified if they undertake an obedience course and have no further infringements in a period of 12 months.

It suggested the rules around multiple dog ownership become regionally consistent, with a license required for more than two dogs.

It also suggested changes to time and season rules, to make it clearer for the public to know when dogs are allowed at certain parks and beaches. 

A final decision on amendments will be made by councillors following feedback from the community consultation.

There will be eight 'Have Your Say' events across the region during that period.

Animal Agenda Aotearoa says there must be a better way to train dogs to not attack kiwi birds.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Laura James
Animals
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Dolphins (file picture).

More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
Building in Wellington's Dixon St, where Arrow is the lead contractor

Sub-contractors told to leave Wellington development after Arrow goes into voluntary administration

00:26
From today, Uber users can tip their drivers for good service.

PM says tipping should be built into wages, after Uber adds new option

01:48
Waata Keating called the Two Fat Indians’ planned eating contest “disgusting” and “not acceptable”.

Christchurch restaurant changes name of 'suicide curry' eating challenge after mental health advocate's protest