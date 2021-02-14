Aucklanders form massive lines outside supermarket ahead of latest lockdown

Aucklanders have headed to supermarkets this evening in large numbers to buy groceries ahead of the Level 3 lockdown announced earlier tonight.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this evening Auckland would move to Alert Level 3 at 11:59pm while the rest of the country returns to Level 2 after three community cases were discovered in South Auckland this morning.

During the announcement, Ardern told Aucklanders essential services would remain open throughout.

"Supermarkets, pharmacies, primary produce retailers, and petrol stations can remain open," Ardern said.

"So once again, no need to rush out this evening to any of these places."

Ardern's words have still been meant with large crowds at supermarkets though with queues forming outside multiple stores 1NEWS went to.

People lined up were socially distanced and scanned QR codes upon entry with many, but not all, wearing masks.

As part of her address, Ardern asked Kiwis to remain kind throughout the latest Alert Level changes.

"I’m asking New Zealanders to continue to be strong and be kind. I know we all feel the same way when this happens – not again.

"But remember, we have been here before, that means we know how to get out of this – together.

"If you know someone in Auckland, give them a call.