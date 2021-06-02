Auckland woman's car stolen at VTNZ after WOF inspector leaves it unattended with keys inside

An Auckland woman wants VTNZ to change its security procedures and take responsibility for costs after her car was stolen from a testing station when an inspector left it unattended with the keys still inside.

VTNZ’s Westgate branch, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

NZME reported 26-year-old Ashlee Young took her car to VTNZ’s Westgate branch for a warrant of fitness at about 2pm on Monday.

After paying $69 for the WOF for her 2014 Mazda 3, she told NZME she saw an inspector drive her car into the workshop area. Later, when she went to pick up her car, she found it wasn’t there.

“I then looked up from my phone and saw my car being driven out the entrance."

Initially, Young said she thought it was part of the inspection. But then the inspector explained that someone who was waiting at the end of the workshop had taken it.

"I'm just so upset at VTNZ because they had my keys sitting in the car with no one watching it," Young said.

She said she felt the staff weren’t helpful and seemed busy with their other work.

"No one took any responsibility, no one wanted to help. I think I was just in shock and didn't really know what to do."

The inspector later apologised as she left VTNZ, Young said.

She’s now calling for the centre to install security cameras and wants VTNZ to take responsibility for the costs associated with the theft.

VTNZ told NZME it was “appalled” at the theft and has offered a rental car "for as long as it takes for the theft to be resolved".

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS Young’s 2014 Mazda 3, with registration plate LEGZII, is still missing and that inquiries are ongoing.

The spokesperson confirmed the vehicle was taken unlawfully at about 2.30pm on Monday.