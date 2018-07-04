 

Auckland woman leaves her $2 million home to charity and changes the lives of thousands in Africa

In a rural area of Ethiopia there are stories being told about a great Kiwi woman called Jennifer who changed the lives of thousands.

Her kind bequest has brought a much needed water system to a part of Ethiopia.
Source: Seven Sharp

She's brought water to areas that have never had it before and given hope to young women in more than five villages.

All they know about her is that her name is Jennifer and she is from a place called New Zealand and that's the way she wanted it.

So, the question remains who is Jennifer?

Jennifer is an Auckland woman who adventured around the horn of Africa in her younger days.

Before her death two-years-ago, she made a plan with UNICEF to use the profits from the sale of her estate to help fund infrastructure in poor villages in Ethiopia.

Her property sold for $2 million, a lot more than the $400,000 Jennifer originally thought the sale would raise.

Those funds eventually helped five villages and now 34,000 people have clean high pressured water and nobody walks more than 500 metres to collect it.

