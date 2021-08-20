Auckland University student tests positive for Covid-19

A student resident at Auckland University has tested positive for Covid-19 after attending two days of classes.

The University of Auckland. Source: istock.com

An email was sent by the university saying the student was a resident in Whitaker Block and takes meals in Waipārūrū Hall. They attended classes on Monday 16 August and Tuesday 17 August.

They then travelled to Wellington on Thursday where they are isolating with family after receiving the positive test on Friday.

The case visited the clinic on the afternoon of Tuesday August 17. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier, a medical centre in South Auckland was added to Auckland's Covid locations of interest.

A full list of Auckland locations of interest is available here.

A case visited The Local Doctors GP Practice in Ōtara on Tuesday 17 August between 4.21pm and 8.30pm. Those who visited the clinic at the time should isolate at home and get tested immediately and then on days five and 12 from exposure.

The addition is the latest to the list of over 150 locations and/or visits in Auckland.

Roughly a 1000 people, including Seven Sharp co-host Hilary Barry, are isolating and being tested after a bar worker at a large awards ceremony at Spark Arena last Thursday later tested positive for Covid-19. That event is yet to be added to the official locations of interest.

A case also attended the Bayleys awards dinner on Friday night at the same venue from 10am through 10pm.