TODAY |

Auckland Transport warns of 'significant delays' as America's Cup traffic clogs central city

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland Transport is warning of "significant delays" to multiple bus routes as traffic from the America's Cup face-off clogs the CBD.

Source: 1 NEWS

Team NZ and Luna Rossa are facing off today in the final of the yachting race, Team NZ winning race nine this afternoon and now just one point from overall victory.

But at the last minute, race ten - the potential decider - has been postponed to tomorrow.

Auckland Transport is warning its public transport is being impacted by the heavy traffic in the central city as fans flock to see the races.

"Significant delays" are expected for the InnerLink, Outlerlink, 30, 75, 295, 309, 321, 670 and 866 routes, it says.

It also warns some buses may be cancelled altogether "due to buses being out of position".

The America's Cup races are aired live on TVNZ 1 and OnDemand

New Zealand
Auckland
Americas Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:59
Fair Go: Auckland single mum left distraught after moving firm takes off before finishing the job
2
Team NZ forced to wait another day for chance at America's Cup glory after racing postponed
3
Match point! Team NZ move within one win of retaining America's Cup after thrilling comeback victory
4
Sunday Feature: Father wins seven-year battle to meet his son's murderer
5
Person in managed isolation facility granted leave to visit patient in Christchurch Hospital
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:22

More than 200 staff lose their jobs as Whakatāne Mill confirms closure
00:38

Is this pair the GOAT when it comes to Team New Zealand fans?

Hamilton school and kindergarten out of lockdown after reports of gun shots

Pasifika urged to take up swimming lessons after report highlights over-representation in drowning stats