Auckland Transport warns of 'significant delays' as America's Cup traffic clogs central city

Auckland Transport is warning of "significant delays" to multiple bus routes as traffic from the America's Cup face-off clogs the CBD.

Source: 1 NEWS

Team NZ and Luna Rossa are facing off today in the final of the yachting race, Team NZ winning race nine this afternoon and now just one point from overall victory.

But at the last minute, race ten - the potential decider - has been postponed to tomorrow.

Auckland Transport is warning its public transport is being impacted by the heavy traffic in the central city as fans flock to see the races.

"Significant delays" are expected for the InnerLink, Outlerlink, 30, 75, 295, 309, 321, 670 and 866 routes, it says.

It also warns some buses may be cancelled altogether "due to buses being out of position".