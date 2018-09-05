Auckland Transport to discuss proposal to reduce speed limits on around 10 per cent of region's roads

Auckland Transport is meeting today to discuss the possibility of reducing speed limits on around 700 kilometres, or 10 per cent, of local roads.

The number of people killed or seriously hurt on the super city's roads went up 78 per cent between 2014 and 2017.

A proposed new by-law suggests significant changes, including an 80km/h speed limit in high-risk areas and a 50km/h limit when approaching intersections.



A 30km/h speed limit would also be introduced for the region's city centre.