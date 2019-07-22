Auckland traffic likely to be worse in coming years than Government has let on, AA warns

Congestion levels in Auckland over the next decade could be worse than the Government has predicted, according to a new report.

AA's 2018 Auckland Congestion report, which is based on Google travel time data, found the average motorway user lost 85 hours stuck in traffic compared to 79 hours the year before.

But, it's predicted that much of the growth is going to happen in suburbs a long way from the centre of town, where there are limited work and study options and limited public transport coverage.

"What it all adds up to is more driving – much more," AA spokesman Barney Irvine said. "And that means much more congestion too."

With the population in the city growing - expected to increase by 300,000 over the next decade, resulting in 250,000 more cars - the AA is calling on the Government to make changes, urging them to move with public discussion about congestion.

"There are still massive question marks around the planning and funding of key projects. Even if these questions were to be resolved soon, big projects like these can’t realistically be built in eight or nine years," Mr Irvine said.

The Ministry of Transport says that, as a result of its 10-year investment programme, congestion in 2028 will be similar to 2016 levels - but that relies on the whole programme being completely finished by 2028.

However, the AA doesn't see how the Government’s predicted congestion outcome can be achieved.

"Right now that just looks impossible," Mr Irvine said.

"Aucklanders have been promised so much and once again it looks like they’re going to get burnt. What we need to understand now is: if congestion is going to get worse, how much worse? And what’s going to be done about it."

Alongside the report, the AA also released the findings of a May 2019 survey of Auckland AA Members on congestion issues which showed how frustrated people are with the issue.

When asked how much priority the incoming mayor of Auckland should place on addressing traffic congestion, 60 per cent of the 2500 respondents said 10 out of 10, while another 25 per cent said 8-9 out of 10. Issues like road safety and providing transport alternatives ranked well behind.

"Congestion is far and away the number one transport concern, and any mayor that doesn’t take it seriously isn’t doing their job," Mr Irvine said.

The AA is calling on the next Mmayor and the Government to urgently do five things:

Include congestion targets in Auckland Transport’s KPIs Get moving with the public discussion around congestion charging Bring forward road projects in greenfields growth areas, and look at widening specific sections of the motorway core Invest in smart traffic lights, dynamic lanes (including on motorways) and peak-period clearways to de-congest existing roads Change zoning rules to allow denser development in high-growth outer suburbs, particularly around bus and train stations