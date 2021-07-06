Auckland testing centres say some Covid contacts seeking Day 12 test early

“Several” Auckland testing centres say some people who may have had exposure to confirmed Covid-19 cases are seeking their Day 12 test early.

Lab testing - file image. Source: istock.com

People who have been told to isolate are made to take multiple tests, including one 12 days after the date of potential exposure to the virus.

The testing centres are also reporting “little or no wait times” to get a test.

“Several Auckland testing centres are reporting that some people are seeking their Day 12 test early. It is vital that everyone gets tested on the day they are asked to be tested on,” the Ministry of Health said.

Covid-19 testing locations in Auckland had another busy day yesterday with about 14,500 swabs taken across the region. About 9000 of these are at community testing centres and a further 5500 at GPs and urgent care clinics.

There are 27 community testing centres available across Auckland on Saturday – six regular community testing centres and 16 pop-up testing centres.

There are three new pop-up sites that opened on Saturday in Auckland: At Ranui, Parakai and Alfriston.

There are also five invitation-only sites open for high-risk groups and to prioritise essential health care workers.

On Friday, 36,418 tests were processed across New Zealand.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 tests processed by laboratories since the start of the pandemic to 2,928,155.