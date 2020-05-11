Auckland SkyCity Casino worker positive for Covid-19

An employee at Auckland's SkyCity Casino has tested positive for Covid-19.

SkyCity. Source: istock.com

SkyCity posted an update about the case on Instagram this evening.

"Late this afternoon SkyCity was advised that a staff member in Auckland who was working in our level 3 Platinum Gaming Room between 8:30pm on Friday 13 August and 6am on Saturday 14 August is a confirmed case of Covid-19," the message reads.

The Auckland casino is on the Ministry of Health's locations of interest list.

A person who later tested positive for the virus had visited there on Saturday, August 14, from 1.15am to 3am.

It comes as a notice has today also been sent out to Fisher & Paykel staff notifying them of a positive Covid-19 case in an Auckland employee.

According to the notice the worker was last on site on Thursday this week after working a night shift in the Stewart Building facility in East Tamaki.