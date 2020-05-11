TODAY |

Auckland SkyCity Casino worker positive for Covid-19

An employee at Auckland's SkyCity Casino has tested positive for Covid-19.

SkyCity posted an update about the case on Instagram this evening.

"Late this afternoon SkyCity was advised that a staff member in Auckland who was working in our level 3 Platinum Gaming Room between 8:30pm on Friday 13 August and 6am on Saturday 14 August is a confirmed case of Covid-19," the message reads. 

The Auckland casino is on the Ministry of Health's locations of interest list.

A person who later tested positive for the virus had visited there on Saturday, August 14, from 1.15am to 3am.

It comes as a notice has today also been sent out to Fisher & Paykel staff notifying them of a positive Covid-19 case in an Auckland employee.

According to the notice the worker was last on site on Thursday this week after working a night shift in the Stewart Building facility in East Tamaki.

The note goes on to say that isolating and cleaning procedures are happening in the affected area and masks will now be mandatory for workers onsite.

