Auckland public transport free tomorrow, Saturday as police brace for work drinks, weekend events

Most public transport in Auckland will be free from tomorrow afternoon and Saturday as police brace for what’s historically one of the worst days for drink driving — the Friday before Christmas.

Auckland Transport trains at Panmure Station (file photo). Source: 1 NEWS

From 4pm tomorrow, Auckland Transport is bringing back its offer of free public transport on all buses, trains and most ferries for a third year running.

Auckland Transport spokesperson Mark Hannan said the organisation was working with police to try and reduce drink driving on the roads through the initiative.

“[We] want to encourage anyone in the mood to party to take the safe option and use trains, buses and ferries to get home,” he said.

The offer this year has been extended from one night to until the end of service on Saturday to encourage Aucklanders to shop locally, he said.

Hannan said he was expecting “large numbers” this year because of other events over the coming weekend, including the cricket tomorrow night and America’s Cup events on Saturday and Sunday.

“The forecast fine weather will also encourage Aucklanders to get out and about to enjoy hospitality and shopping.”

Last year, about 104,500 people took advantage of the free public transport as part of the initiative, Hannan said.

Auckland road policing manager Inspector Scott Webb said he was expecting a busy Friday because of alcohol-fuelled events like end-of-year work drinks.

"We encourage anyone who wants to drink at their after-work function to please take up Auckland Transport’s very generous offer of free public transport."

Webb said despite police’s efforts to educate people about avoiding drinking and driving, police continue to see people breaking the rules.

In the first weekend of this month, more than 7000 vehicles were stopped at alcohol checkpoints in Counties Manukau. Of that, 65 drivers were found to be over the legal alcohol limit.

Webb said drivers should expect to be stopped and tested at checkpoints, and that police will be “highly visible” in Auckland through the festive season.

Nearly a third of all fatal and serious crashes involve alcohol.

“Any death on the road is one too many,” Webb said.

Public transport users are told to tag on and off as normal from 4pm tomorrow with their AT HOP cards. Others without cards will be waved aboard.

Journeys that begin before 4pm will not be free.

Rakino, Waiheke and Great Barrier Island ferry services are exempt from the offer, as well as the Skybus and the Waiheke and Fullers tourist services. Devonport ferries are excluded from the offer on Saturday.

Your playlist will load after this ad