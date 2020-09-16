Auckland principal asks for empathy from potential employers who see 'Year 14' on applicants' report card

The Covid-19 pandemic means next year’s intake of Year 14 students at Auckland’s James Cook High School is likely to be the biggest yet.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The coronavirus and two Auckland lockdowns meant some seniors haven’t been able to complete assessments in what is meant to be their final year.

James Cook High School principal Grant McMillan expects around 25 per cent of his Year 13 students to return to finish their studies due to the disruption.

“Every year we have a few students who come back to school for a few weeks up to a couple of months to finish off their courses.

“This year is very different, so next year we are looking at having a dedicated Year 14 course where students can complete their Level 3 qualification,” McMillan told Seven Sharp.

He says the school is very clear with their students that it’s not their fault.

“It’s (the pandemic) has interrupted everything for everybody.”

A message he is keen for the student’s potential employers to recognise.