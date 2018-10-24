Auckland pool complex closed after woman dies in 'major incident'

A woman has died at an Auckland swimming pool and leisure complex this morning, prompting the closure of the facility.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said they were called to the Glenfield Pool and Leisure Centre about 10.30am after "reports of a sudden death of a woman".

A number of police staff are still at the centre, which has been closed.

The centre posted on Facebook that "due to a major incident, Glenfield Pool and Leisure Centre is closed today and tomorrow - we apologise for any inconvenience this causes you.

"Kauri Kids will remain open."

Auckland Council Head of Active Recreation Dave Stewart confirmed the death.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that an aquatics customer at the Glenfield Pools and Leisure Centre passed away suddenly at the centre this morning," Mr Stewart said.

"The cause of their death is still not known, however staff spent a considerable amount of time trying to resuscitate them without success.

"Our deepest sympathies go to their family and loved ones.

"We'd like to thank our centre staff who acted quickly during this difficult time - these types of incidents are always distressing for staff and members of the public.