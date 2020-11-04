Auckland police hunting for $250k Rolls Royce after seven arrested over alleged $120 million laundering operation

Police are seeking sighting of a luxury Rolls Royce Wraith after extensive raids across Auckland today relating to one of New Zealand's largest-ever money laundering investigations.

A white 2014 Rolls Royce Wraith being sought by Police. Source: Supplied

Seven people were arrested after 23 search warrants were executed this morning, with six luxury vehicles seized, along with eight properties in central Auckland, Albany and Glenfield, and bank accounts.

The seven people arrested - six men and one woman - are aged between 29 and 48, with all of them Chinese nationals apart from one Australian.

They are expected to appear at Auckland District Court on Thursday.

Police's Financial Crimes Group said the combined value of all the assets seized today amounted to about $6 million, but they are also seeking sightings of a white 2014 Rolls Royce Wraith, which they have recovered the key for.

Police launched Operation Martinez about a year ago to investigate a company which had been receiving large amounts of cash with no apparent source.

The company is believed to have been operating since about about 2017.

During the warrants today, a quantity of methamphetamine was recovered, along with a substantial amount of cash totalling about $100,000 - one person has been charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Detective Superintendent Iain Chapman said while it was possible some of the income was legitimate, a forensic accounting team would be going over the company's financial records closely.

"The sums of money involved are staggering," Chapman said.

"Our investigation has discovered that this group of individuals have dealt with transactions in excess of $120 million.

"The investigation team will now work to reconstruct the activities of the business to determine the source of these funds and our inquiries are ongoing in this area."

The arrests follow another similar money-laundering operation - Operation Brookings - which resulted in six arrests and $5 million in assets seized last month.