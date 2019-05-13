TODAY |

Auckland offers free public transport on December 20 to prevent drink-driving

Source:  1 NEWS

Aucklanders are urged to jump on the train or bus for free to get home on December 20, as part of a joint NZ Police and Auckland Transport initiative.

Auckland CityLink bus Source: istock.com

It's part of an effort to reduce drink-driving on the roads.

The date was chosen because it's likely to be the last day of work for most people, according to Auckland Transport.

"If you plan to have after work drinks on December 20, then leave the car at home and let us get you home safely," AT says.

To get the free trip, AT HOP card users can tag on and off as usual; if they tag on after 4pm, the trip is free.

If you don't have a HOP card, bus drivers are issuing free paper tickets and people can board trains without a ticket if they're at an ungated station, or get waved through by security at a gated one like Britomart.

Rakino, Waiheke and Great Barrier Island vehicle ferry services, Waiheke and Fullers tourist services and the Skybus aren't included in the free travel night, AT says.

New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
