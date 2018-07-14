Auckland, Northland warned to brace for coastal flooding and thunderstorms tomorrow morning and throughout the day

 

Heavy rain and severe easterly gales are forecast to hit the northern and central parts of New Zealand over the next couple of days.

A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Source: NIWA

Warnings were already in place for Auckland with king tides predicted on Sunday and Monday.

NIWA tweeted the "high tides of most concern for Auckland are at 8:29pm tonight & 8:47am Sunday."

NZTA are warning motorists that roads may be affected, and even closed, due to flooding. 

"Tidal inundation may occur around Tamaki Drive and Maraetai. Be prepared for lane closures and possible road closure & remember drive to the roads conditions."

Metservice says a low pressure system is forecast to approach New Zealand from the north on Sunday, directing a strong and moist northeast flow across central and northern New Zealand.

Warning for heavy rain is also now in force for Gisborne from Tolaga Bay northwards, and for the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty.

People are advised to keep up to date with forecasts as some parts of this Watch may be upgraded to a full Warning, or additional areas may be added to the Watch.

