Auckland motorists advised to expect delays as farmers in utes, tractors protest

Aucklanders heading north into the city this morning are advised to expect delays as a large number of tractors and utes take to the roads in protest.

Protesting farmers heading from Auckland's CBD. Source: 1 NEWS

Farmers are protesting over seven key reasons they say is increasing interference from the Government, including its "ute tax" and environmental policies.

In a statement this morning, police said motorists on Auckland's Southern Motorway will be impacted.

"Motorists are advised to delay travel on the Southern Motorway into Auckland if possible or expect delays due to the large convoy of vehicles."

Tractors on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Source: 1 NEWS

A minor crash has also been reported on the motorway near Drury and traffic is currently backed up to Ramarama, police advised.

"We want to remind motorists to keep a safe following distance between vehicles and to be patient and considerate of others on the road," police said.

Protesting farmers are heading to Auckland's Queen Street many with their dogs where they'll be partaking in what they call a "bark up".

Tractors and utility vehicles of all sizes, many also carrying working dogs, are clogging Auckland's road network with signs including "don't bite the hand that feeds you", "no farmers, no food", "David Parker hates farmers" and "comrade Taxinda divides NZ".

1 NEWS has this morning seen both people cheering them on, and frustrated motorists reacting to the protestors.

Today farmers are also protesting elsewhere in dozens of other locations around New Zealand.