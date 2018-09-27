Auckland mayoral candidate John Tamihere vows to dump 'Goff gas tax' if elected

Auckland mayoral candidate John Tamihere has vowed to drop the city's fuel tax and prioritise road and rail projects if he is elected.

Mr Tamihere today released his road and rail transport policy which he said was "vital" to get Auckland moving. It covers road, rail, ferries, cyclists and park'n'ride facilities.

Mr Tamihere suggested money would come from central Government to offet the abolished fuel tax, which has Aucklanders charged 20 cents extra at the pump.

He also said he would kick-start a new harbour crossing and sack the Auckland Transport Board if the October local body election results with him unseating incumbent mayor Phil Goff.

"The Goff Gas Tax (the regional fuel tax) will be GONE and so will the AT Board," he said in a statement.

It comes after he recently announced plans for an 18-lane harbour bridge connecting Auckland City and North Shore. He said it would be 10 traffic lanes, with the rest being rail, walkways and cycle lanes.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Tamihere said under his lead Auckland projects will be "put on steriods so the city is open for business 24/7".

Meanwhile, in announcing his policies, mayor Mr Goff also took a shot at rival Mr Tamihere, saying he is not fit to deal with the congestion and pollution challenges that Auckland currently faces.

"A Tamihere mayoralty will set Auckland back; my next term will take Auckland forward," Mr Goff said in a statement.

Mr Goff's first term focused on the investment to protect Auckland's environment.

Hitting back at the fuel tax criticisms, Mr Goff told RNZ earlier in the year it was just part of politics in an election year.

"It's election year and people are going to make a lot of claims, that's simply politics. It's interesting to see that he's attacking the regional fuel tax but his running mate was in favour of it, so they'll have to work that one out," Mr Goff said.

