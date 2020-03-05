Auckland man whose family visited Iran confirmed as NZ's third coronavirus victim

New Zealand's third case of coronavirus is an Auckland resident in his 40s who had close family recently return from Iran.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told media this afternoon he suspects it was a case of family transmission.

"There is what appears to be a clear link with travel to Iran by a close family member. Our view remains that with continued vigilance the chance of widespread community outbreak remains low."



The man is in self-isolation "with appropriate clinical support from public health and district health board staff".

"He doesn’t require hospital level care and neither does anyone else in the home."

Dr Bloomfield said the man's partner has a mild illness and a swab had been taken.

"Three other members of the man’s family had previously been unwell, none seriously. They have now fully recovered and are with him in self-isolation."

Public health staff are tracking down people who were in close contact on the same flight as the man's family members, which was Qatar QR0920 Doha to Auckland that departed on February 22 and arrived in Auckland on February 23.

"Anyone who was on this flight and is concerned or would like information should contact the Healthline number 0800 358 5453."

Two schools, Auckland Grammar and Ormiston Junior College, are being notified as the man has family members that attend the schools. The students are in isolation and have no symptoms. Dr Bloomfield said there was no risk to staff or students at the schools.

"These are Kiwi families affected by a virus that is part of a worldwide outbreak," Dr Bloomfield said. "What they need is support and understanding. Our task is to ensure they have all the support and healthcare they need."

A second case was confirmed yesterday morning. The woman infected had travelled to Auckland from Singapore and northern Italy on February 26, and between Auckland and Palmerston North.

Health Minister David Clark said the third case was not the woman's partner, who is reportedly showing symptoms. Results of that person's tests are expected today.

Iran and Italy have seen two of the largest coronavirus outbreaks outside of China.