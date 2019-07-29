TODAY |

Auckland man accused of stabbing death also charged with protection order breach

A man charged with murder for the death a woman in West Auckland yesterday is also charged with breaching a protection order.

The 63-year-old from West Harbour has appeared briefly in the Waitakere District Court.

He’s accused of killing the woman on Westgate Drive in daylight yesterday by stabbing her to death.

Judge Kevin Glubb accepted an argument from the man’s lawyer for name suppression.

Neighbours rushed to try to save the woman the man is accused of killing and say she was covered in blood.

Police praised the public for their help, and also for helping to stop the man they say killed her.

The woman has been named in court documents but her name is yet to be released by police.

The man will appear in court again next month, when he makes his first High Court appearance.

Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault this morning.
