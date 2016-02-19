Auckland Lantern Festival ticketed this year to assist with Covid-19 contact tracing

The popular Auckland Lantern Festival will take place at a new venue this year, with attendees asked to book their free tickets online.

Source: 1 NEWS

The festival will take place between February 25-28 at a new waterfront venue - the Captain Cook and Marsden Wharves at Ports of Auckland.

Tickets will be free, and can be booked online from noon tomorrow (February 11) by heading to the Auckland NZ website here.

Event organiser Eric Ngan said the ticketing system comes from a need for safety in terms of Covid-19 contact tracing.

"Safety is a major priority for us - through ticketing we can improve our crowd and capacity management throughout the festival, and support contact tracing," Ngan said.

"We are asking everyone to book their tickets early - choosing a specific entry time to the festival.

"The new location brings an urban vibe to the festival, and we are embracing that.

"We're using containers to create spaces and height to display the lanterns, which will be clustered to tell stories about wildlife, Sister City relationships and Chinese cultural history."