Auckland is in a position to 'move down a level', epidemiologist says

Epidemiologist Michael Baker says Auckland is now ready to "move down a level" - he and his colleagues favour a move to Alert Level 1.5 ahead of the Government’s announcement tomorrow on Auckland's restrictions.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has earlier ruled out a level 1.5 saying he is “done with the .5s".

Before Auckland moved to Alert Level 2 on September 22, Bloomfield was asked by media if Auckland would need an Alert Level 1.5. He said no.

"I think the aim is, all going well over this next couple weeks, to bring Auckland down to Alert Level 1 along with the rest of the country."

But he said Level 1 looks a little different to what it was last time, with more measures in place to combat the spread of Covid-19.

"We’ve got QR codes around the place, people are using the app, we’re still encouraging mask use in public transport and on flights," Bloomfield said.

"I think there’s a much higher level of vigilance and we’ll obviously be wanting to keep the test rates up high as well."

Today Baker said he and his colleagues think Auckland's ready to "move down a level", but they want to see Level 1.5.

A proposed Level 1.5 would include added restrictions such “keeping mask use in some high-risk situations like public transport and aircraft”.

He also wants to see more care around mass gatherings, including working with the hospitality sector on how to make large indoor gatherings “as safe as possible”.

“It’s large indoor gatherings where people are free to move around, there’s alcohol, people know each other well and that’s actually quite a high-risk setting for these super-spreader events,” Baker told 1 NEWS.

Today marked the ninth day of zero community transmission in New Zealand, with five cases announced in managed isolation. Currently there are 41 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, including border cases and those in quarantine facilities.

Baker's comments come just two days after US President Donald Trump and his wife were diagnosed with Covid-19. Numbers of other White House staff have also tested positive.

At the first presidential debate on Wednesday, Trump defended his lax habits around mask use as the Trump family were criticised for breaking debate rules requiring masks in the audience.