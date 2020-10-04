TODAY |

Auckland Harbour Bridge restored to full capacity

Source:  1 NEWS

The NZ Transport Agency says the Auckland Harbour Bridge has been restored to full capacity from this evening with all eight lanes now open again.

NZTA says the new piece has been successfully installed after being damaged by a truck hit by a strong gust of wind. Source: Supplied

It comes after a truck toppled over on the bridge in high winds on September 18, causing damage to a load-bearing strut that took over two weeks to fix.

“We know the last two-and-a-half weeks have been frustrating for bridge users, especially at peak times and we are as pleased as everyone else that we have been able to repair the damage and get it operating at full capacity much sooner than we had initially thought,” Brett Gliddon, Waka Kotahi general manager transport services, said.

A permanent replacement for the strut was successfully installed and tensioned to take it to full weight bearing capacity again on Saturday night, NZTA says.

“We have been monitoring the new strut and its load-bearing function within the bridge superstructure over the last couple of days to see how the entire bridge has been performing with the new piece in place."

“The new strut is performing well and there has been no other damage to other parts of the bridge. That means the bridge can now function with all eight lanes.”

