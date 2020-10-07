TODAY |

Auckland eyes greater freedoms as city moves to Alert Level 1 tonight

Auckland will join the rest of the country at Covid-19 Alert Level 1 at 11.59pm tonight.

This means no limits on large gatherings and mask wearing on public transport won’t be mandatory. Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement on Monday after the city sat at Level 2 restrictions since September 22.

Ardern said during the Monday press briefing that all signs pointed to the previous Covid-19 outbreak being under control, adding there was a 95 per cent probability of the Auckland cluster being eliminated.

The change in alert level means there will be no limits on large gatherings and no social distancing rules in places such as bars, cafes and restaurants.

Mask wearing will also no longer be mandatory on public transport, though officials are still encouraging commuters to wear them.

Health officials are urging people to remain cautious and to get a Covid-19 test done if they are feeling unwell.

