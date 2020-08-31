Auckland enters 'Level 2.5' after more than two weeks in lockdown

Aucklanders have woken up to "Level 2.5" this morning, as New Zealand continues to face a Covid-19 community outbreak.

Your playlist will load after this ad

As of 11.59pm last night, the Auckland region joined the rest of the country in Alert Level 2, albeit with slightly stricter rules to the rest of New Zealand.

Auckland had been at Alert Level 3 since noon on August 12 after a community outbreak of Covid-19 in the city's south. The rest of New Zealand went from Level 1 to Level 2 at the same time.

Social gatherings in Auckland are now limited to 10, while authorised tangihanga or funerals are limited to 50.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Aucklanders have been asked by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to use “common sense and care” when travelling, to not attend mass gatherings even if they aren’t in Auckland and to avoid aged care facilities no matter where they are in the country.

Yesterday in the Government's official Covid-19 press conference Ms Ardern described the restrictions Auckland would be entering today as "Level 2.5".

Masks are also now mandatory on most public transport across the country, with some exceptions including for those under 12 years of age.

READ MORE Mixed reaction from rest of NZ as Aucklanders given green light for travel

Ms Ardern has encouraged Aucklanders to start using face coverings more generally.

The move into Level 2 for Auckland comes as two new Covid-19 cases were announced yesterday, both linked to the Auckland cluster.

There are now 136 active confirmed cases of the virus in New Zealand.