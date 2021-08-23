Auckland education centre exposed after Covid-19 case visits

There's concern an education centre in Auckland's New Lynn may have been exposed to Covid-19 after a person who tested positive for the virus visited briefly.

Kumon Education Centre, Great North Road, New Lynn, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

In an email sent to parents, Kumon New Lynn said a parent had entered the centre to pick up worksheets ahead of lockdown restrictions coming into place.

"This is after a parent who has just been tested positive for Covid-19 attended the centre on Tuesday 17 August for a short period," instructor Chai Hoon Ko-Quek said.

Anyone who was at the centre between 7.30 and 7.45pm on Tuesday has been asked to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

If they do become symptomatic, get tested and self-isolate at home until returning a negative result.

They must also wait 24 hours since symptoms eased before venturing out in the community.

Kumon offers after-school teaching for children.

It's the latest education facility to have been affected by the Auckland outbreak, with seven high schools and two universities already detecting cases.