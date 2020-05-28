TODAY |

Auckland downpour fills dams to highest level since early April

Source:  1 NEWS

A stormy end to the week has filled Auckland's dams to the highest level since early April, however it's still not at the usual level for this time of year.

The Hūnua lower dam in Auckland. Source: Watercare

At the Waitākere Ranges dam, around 60mm-80mm of rain fell overnight, while around 10-250mm of rain fell at the southern Hunua Ranges dam.

MetService is forecasting even more rain to fall today.

Watercare says the much-needed rain means the dams are now 51.3 per cent full - the highest level since April 8.

Despite that, they're still incredibly low compared to the usual level at this time of year, normally at around 78 per cent.

Water restrictions remain in place and Watercare says Aucklanders still need to continue with their water conservation efforts.

The target water consumption across Auckland each day in June is 405 million litres or less per day.

Yesterday 405 million litres was used, with the seven-day rolling average at 402 million litres.

A record-setting dry start to the year has caused issues for Auckland's water supply, with a drier-than-usual winter and spring also forecast.

