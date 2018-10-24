 

Auckland couple reunited with lost cockatiel after $2000 cash reward offered

Luke Appleby
Auckland

An Auckland couple have their beloved cockatiel back after offering a cash reward of $2000 for the safe return of Henny.

Co-owner Darnell Elvy-Adams said she and wife Tally were distraught when Henny escaped the house on Monday, flying from Saint Johns in the direction of Mission Bay.

Darnell has been printing flyers and posting on social media seeking the safe return of their bird.

After a two-day search, Tally posted that Henny was found in Glendowie after he hopped onto the hand of "an amazing lady".

"She took him to Glendowie vets who knew we were looking for him," Tally said.

"He is a little disheveled and starving but totally fine!"

The couple thanked everyone who shared their post or helped them search for their pet.

Tally Elvy-Adams, left, and Darnell with their cockatiel Henny.
Tally Elvy-Adams, left, and Darnell with their cockatiel Henny. Source: Supplied
