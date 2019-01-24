Auckland councillors blindsided by delay to $1.4 billion Eastern Busway

Auckland Transport is delaying the Eastern Busway project by two years after councillors were told yesterday there was an issue with funding.

An artist's depiction of the completed AMETI Eastern Busway between Panmure and Pakuranga. Source: Auckland Transport

Auckland Councillors met yesterday to put in their vote for or against the 10 Year Regional Land Transport Plan (RLTP). But Howick Ward Councillors, Paul Young and Sharon Stewart voted against it after being told the Eastern Busway project would suffer a two year delay.

The announcement of the Eastern Busway project was made in 2019. Part of the $1.4 billion commitment is nearing completion but the last stages will not be finished until at least 2027 or 2028, Young told 1 NEWS.

The busway is intended to cut travel time from the busy East Auckland area, meaning those living there would be able to travel by bus and train between Botany and Britomart in 40 minutes, cutting more than one third off current journey times, according to Auckland Transport (AT).

Apparent changes to the project were not communicated prior, Young said.

He said he was "shocked" to turn up to the meeting yesterday to be told there was a funding issue and therefore a delay to "one of the biggest public transport projects in Auckland".

"I was completely shocked. The possible delay to the completion of the second stage of the Eastern Busway is completely unacceptable and is a huge blow to East and South Aucklanders who have been waiting for the busway for a decade already," Young says.

Paul Young Source: Supplied

"Prior to the meeting, councillors received no warning or heads up from Auckland Transport about possible delays to second largest transport investment after the CRL. To discover these changes through a public agenda with no time to discuss options or find solutions to the funding issue was unbelievable, and shows a culture issue with Auckland Transport. That is why I voted against the endorsement of the Regional Land Transport Plan.

"Both South and East Auckland have suffered historic underinvestment in transport from both central and local government. The Eastern Busway is the first opportunity for us to change that story," Young says.

"Once completed it will provide a convenient and reliable connection from the East to the rest of the region. If we want to earn the confidence of Aucklanders and if we are serious about meeting our emissions reductions goals, we should be speeding the busway up not slowing it down."

Young says he plans to find a way to fund the project.

"I am committed to finding a way to bring the funding for the Eastern Busway back to the earlier years, as was originally consulted on by AT. We can’t afford lose momentum on the progress we are finally making now. There must be a solution and I will work with Auckland Transport, the Mayor and councillors to get the Eastern Busway back on track."

A copy of the final RLTP was sent to 1 NEWS. It was presented yesterday to councillors in order to seek Planning Committee’s endorsement before it is submitted to the AT Board for approval.



Local National MPs Christopher Luxon and Simeon Brown also expressed their frustration saying in a statement that East Auckland residents have been "waiting years" for the project to be completed.

East Auckland MPs Simeon Brown and Christopher Luxon Source: Supplied

“Twelve months ago, in June 2020, Mayor Phil Goff told the people of East Auckland there would be no delays to the Eastern Busway project despite projected shortfalls in the Council’s Budget as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.



“He spoke of the Council’s commitment to this project given how critical it was to solving congestion issues in the wider transport network and because it would provide more reliability and choice in our public transport options.



“Yet now we’re told the Eastern Busway will be delayed by at least two years, and with this Government's poor track record I am increasingly concerned that the next stages of the project, namely the Reeves Road Flyover and the Pakuranga to Botany Busway, may be delayed even further," the statement said.



“Pakuranga Road remains one of the busiest non-state highways in the entire country, and as we seek to rebuild our economy, we should be investing heavily into infrastructure projects like the Eastern Busway to create jobs and ensure rapid growth in the East Auckland area can be managed.



“Instead, the Government sees fit to take money from projects that have been on the books for years and prioritise cycleways over the Auckland Harbour, something that a fraction of people will use.



“This also comes after several years of the regional fuel tax, which we were told would be used to fund important projects like the Eastern Busway to ensure they could be completed on time. We’re paying that tax, but where’s the money gone?



“The fact is that the Howick Local Board area covers the largest population of any Local Board in the entire Auckland region, yet we are severely underfunded in terms of services provided and projects delivered.



“The Government and Auckland Council need to urgently work together to find the money and reverse this funding cut now, to ensure the Eastern Busway is delivered in the promised timeframe. It is critical we invest in this project and secure the future of our local transport network.”



AT's 10-year plan, according to the RLTP include:

- A step-change in the rapid transit network. Projects such as Airport to Botany, City Centre to Māngere (CC2M), Eastern Busway, Northwest Busway and Northern Busway extension will significantly extend the coverage of the RTN.

- At the same time, City Rail Link, rail network improvements and the Northern Busway capacity enhancements will address capacity constraints into the future.

- Up to two hundred kilometres of cycleways and shared path delivery, with 100 to 125km coming from AT’s programme (including popups).

- An increased investment in renewals to keep up with cost increases and ensure Auckland’s transport levels are maintained to an appropriate level.

- Continued support for a major reduction in deaths and serious injuries in line with the Vision Zero approach.