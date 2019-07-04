Auckland Council wants rule change to ban parking on berms

The Auckland Council wants a rule change to ban parking on berms in the region.

In some places, like Christchurch, they've been enforcing a ban for years.

However, not everyone is onboard with the proposed changes to Auckland's rules.

The Automobile Association is against a blanket ban on berm parking.

"Most of them time when people are parking on berms it's pretty harmless stuff - a neighbour has a party and a few people come around if it's a case of a busy Saturday afternoon football game at the local park.

"In these situations, it's really not a problem and do we really want to turn that into a problem that people get ticketed for?" Barney Irvine from the AA told Seven Sharp.