Auckland cop's face cut after man punches through glass door

An Auckland police officer has been injured after a man attempted to punch him through a glass door, shattering the glass which then cut the officer's face. 

Auckland City East Area Commander Jim Wilson says the officer was attending a family harm incident in the early hours of Monday morning when the incident occurred.

Police were called to the Mt Wellington property shortly before 2am, where a man became aggressive while police were talking to those involved. 

"A man was behaving aggressively and attempted to punch an attending officer through a glass door; with the glass shattering and cutting the officer's face," Wilson said. 

The officer was treated by ambulance staff at the property while the 19-year-old man who was also injured by the shattered glass was taken to hospital. 

He's set to appear before the Auckland District Court on Tuesday, charged with injuries with intent to injure. 

