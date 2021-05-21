Auckland cop's face cut after man punches through glass door

An Auckland police officer has been injured after a man attempted to punch him through a glass door, shattering the glass which then cut the officer's face.

Auckland City East Area Commander Jim Wilson says the officer was attending a family harm incident in the early hours of Monday morning when the incident occurred.

Police were called to the Mt Wellington property shortly before 2am, where a man became aggressive while police were talking to those involved.

"A man was behaving aggressively and attempted to punch an attending officer through a glass door; with the glass shattering and cutting the officer's face," Wilson said.

The officer was treated by ambulance staff at the property while the 19-year-old man who was also injured by the shattered glass was taken to hospital.