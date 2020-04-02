Auckland Chamber of Commerce boss says Kiwi businesses should still trade online

There are calls for businesses to be able to trade online as New Zealand enters another week of self-isolation.
A week into lockdown, the economic cost to the country has already been painful with businesses shutting and people out of work.
Although the hope it this will stop Covid-19 in its tracks, one economic commentator says internet business should still continue.
Auckland Chamber of Commerce's Michael Barnett is calling on the Government to make that easier to do.
