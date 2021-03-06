Auckland businesses relieved to be moving down alert levels as last day of lockdown almost over

After another day of no new Covid-19 cases recorded in the community, New Zealanders are preparing to move down Alert Levels, many business owners breathing a sigh of relief.

It’s been a long week for some – Gary Stone from Palmers Garden Centre in Auckland’s Pakuranga says the business “would be lucky to be doing 20 per cent”.

Stone hopes it’s the last time they have to set up shop in the carpark.

“We're certainly looking forward to not having to wheel all the stuff out in the morning and take it back in the evenings,” he told 1 NEWS.

For some, the restrictions are all too familiar but for Black and White café owner Stephanie Smith, it's a brand new experience.

“We only just opened last week and we were only open for two days before we went straight into lockdown, it was a real struggle,” she says.

Ministry of Health reinforces importance of stay at home order for some, as Alert Level drop looms

She’s now crossing her fingers for a busy first day back tomorrow.

“We already have two reservations which I'm really excited about,” Smith says.

Auckland café owner Tara Brogan says yo-yoing between Alert Levels is not good for hospitality.

But she says the café - Foxtrot Parlour, have customers who come out “rain, hail or shine”.

“They are really lovely so that’s what keeps us going,” she says.

This time next week the Government's plan is for the entire country to be at Level 1.

Authorities are reminding Aucklanders to remain vigilant, to ensure restrictions continue to lift.