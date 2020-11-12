Auckland beachgoers warned about toxic sea slugs after reports of pets becoming unwell at North Shore beaches

Auckland Council has warned dog owners to be wary of toxic sea slugs after reports of pets becoming unwell at North Shore beaches.

Toxic grey side-gilled sea slug. Source: Supplied

Auckland Council’s alcohol and environmental health manager Mervyn Chetty issued the warning in a statement today.

“There has been some social media activity around dogs becoming unwell after visits to Orewa and Takapuna beaches,” Chetty said.

“While it hasn’t been confirmed that this is due to the dogs being poisoned by eating toxic sea slugs, it is a timely reminder for people to be vigilant and remain cautious at all times.”

According to Auckland Council, the toxic grey side-gilled sea slugs were linked to the deaths of dogs on Auckland beaches in 2009.

The dogs had eaten the sea slugs, which contained the toxic substance tetrodotoxin.

Parents are also warned to make sure their children avoid the slugs.

“It’s a normal occurrence for sea slugs to be washed ashore, but if there’s unusually high numbers council will investigate,” Chetty said.