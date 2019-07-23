TODAY |

Auckland Airport to get second hotel with passenger numbers set to double over 25 years

1 NEWS
Waikato Tainui are building a second hotel at Auckland Airport - a $150 million dollar investment to cope with a doubling of passenger numbers over 25 years.

It's just one piece of a multi-billion dollar expansion jigsaw the airport is developing.

The five star hotel will be the fourth hotel in a growing Waikato Tainui portfolio.

"The occupancy rate for these hotels is about 90 per cent so it's a major cash cow for us," says Parekawhia Mclean - chairwoman of Te Whakakitenga o Waikato.

The project is an equal partnership between the iwi and Auckland Airport and will go up next door to the Novotel, which was also developed jointly.

But it's not the only large-scale project underway, increasing visitor numbers mean some projects have been brought forward.

Eight major infrastructure projects are underway or expected to start in the next 10 years. Including a second runway, a new cargo facility and new roads all expected to service growing passenger numbers, expected to be 40 million by 2044.

"Most visitors in New Zealand hub through Auckland Airport to get to the rest of the country so really good infrastructure is extremely important," says Mark Thomson of Auckland Airport.

Waikato Tainui, now more than twenty years post settlement are worth $1 billion.

"I feel really proud on behalf of the iwi, particularly this day which marks the birthday of Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu, our late Maori Queen," says Ms Mclean.

The tribe recognising her in this latest venture he hotel to be named Te Arikinui Pullman.
 

The $150 million joint venture is part of a multi-million-dollar expansion at the airport. Source: 1 NEWS
