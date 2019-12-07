Astonishing footage captures massive slip crash into Rangitata River, Canterbury

A huge slip has been caught on camera falling into a Canterbury river, as floodwaters continue to cause chaos in Rangitata.

The astonishing video was sent to 1 NEWS by local resident Ange Protheroe this afternoon.

"We live in the area. We have never seen it like this before," Ms Protheroe said.

"We stopped as we saw part of the slip starting to happen smaller bits then the big cliff gave way with tremendous sounds of cracking like thunder."

Ms Protheroe says the footage was taken slightly downstream from the Rangitata Diversion Race in Klondyke.