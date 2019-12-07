TODAY |

Astonishing footage captures massive slip crash into Rangitata River, Canterbury

Source:  1 NEWS

A huge slip has been caught on camera falling into a Canterbury river, as floodwaters continue to cause chaos in Rangitata.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Flooding has led to a state of emergency in the area. Source: Ange Protheroe

The astonishing video was sent to 1 NEWS by local resident Ange Protheroe this afternoon.

"We live in the area. We have never seen it like this before," Ms Protheroe said.

"We stopped as we saw part of the slip starting to happen smaller bits then the big cliff gave way with tremendous sounds of cracking like thunder."

Ms Protheroe says the footage was taken slightly downstream from the Rangitata Diversion Race in Klondyke.

Timaru District Council have announced a state of emergency and evacuations in the region around the flooded Rangitata River.

New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Evacuations ordered in Timaru District as flooding worsens
2
German chancellor donates $100 million in first visit to former Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau
3
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
4
Watch: People kayak down flooded Wanaka streets
5
John Armstrong's opinion: Despite lead in polls, National should be worried by Jacinda Ardern's recent 'double whammy'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:47

Rare baby ducklings forging 'quite the friendship' at Auckland Zoo

Person dies after being hit by train in South Auckland

Communities cut off, power supplies disrupted as severe thunderstorms sweep through West Coast

Health Minister appoints 13 new DHB chairs in leadership overhaul