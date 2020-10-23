TODAY |

Ashley Bloomfield hoping for Labour Weekend off as Covid-19 tests come in

Source:  1 NEWS

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told Seven Sharp he's hoping for Labour Weekend off as Covid-19 test results continue to pour in.

Bloomfield has once again been fronting daily 1pm briefings after a new community cluster in Auckland - which has been named the marine employee cluster - has emerged.

The health official used his appearance on Seven Sharp last night to remind New Zealanders to remain vigilant.

"I would love to see Kiwis starting to use the app much more. During the recent August Auckland outbreak we were using it," he said.

"It’s very easy to get complacent in Alert Level 1, but it is Alert Level 1 not Alert Level None and if we want to stay in that position we need to do the basics well."

Bloomfield stated he is "not in favour of fines" to get people to use the app more, adding "there has been a high level of voluntary support" in the response so far.

He said Kiwis should "enjoy the freedoms we have worked so hard to keep" over Labour Weekend.

"Will you be taking a break yourself?" host Jeremy Wells asked him.

"I'm very much hoping so. Lets see how tests results go over the next 24 hours."
 

