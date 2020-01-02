Ash from Australian bushfires 'caramelise' snow on South Island glaciers

A tour guide at the Tasman Glacier has captured the impact the bushfires burning across Australia are having in New Zealand as smoke drifts across the Tasman.

Andy Hoare, who has been a guide on the Tasman Glacier for the past three years, says the group have never seen anything like it.

"When the first wave of smoke came over about a month ago it stained most of the snow orange but [they] couldn't see or smell any visible smoke apart from it being a bit hazy," he said.

While conditions have been rather good overall on the glacier since midday yesterday, at the time the video was taken, was when conditions reached their worst.

The Tasman Glacier wasn't the only one to experience changing conditions because of the ash, visitors to Franz Josef posted a photo of the 'caramelised' snow on Twitter.

Describing the sight as "depressing," Hoare said if conditions had remained poor or worsened they may have to think about the impact it would have on the tours.