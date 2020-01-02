TODAY |

Ash from Australian bushfires 'caramelise' snow on South Island glaciers

Source:  1 NEWS

A tour guide at the Tasman Glacier has captured the impact the bushfires burning across Australia are having in New Zealand as smoke drifts across the Tasman.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tasman Glacier tour guide, Andy Hoare says they have never seen anything like this before Source: Andy Hoare

Andy Hoare, who has been a guide on the Tasman Glacier for the past three years, says the group have never seen anything like it. 

"When the first wave of smoke came over about a month ago it stained most of the snow orange but [they] couldn't see or smell any visible smoke apart from it being a bit hazy," he said.

While conditions have been rather good overall on the glacier since midday yesterday, at the time the video was taken, was when conditions reached their worst. 

The Tasman Glacier wasn't the only one to experience changing conditions because of the ash, visitors to Franz Josef posted a photo of the 'caramelised' snow on Twitter. 

Describing the sight as "depressing," Hoare said if conditions had remained poor or worsened they may have to think about the impact it would have on the tours. 

Hoare said visitors on his tour of the glacier were surprised at how far the ash had travelled. 

New Zealand
Australia
West Coast
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Crash blocks State Highway 1 north of Auckland
2
Child in serious condition after water incident at Mission Bay
3
'Like the surface of Mars' - Hazy smoke over New Zealand like nothing seen before, witnesses say
4
'He's toying with me!' - Kiwi kayaker's incredible up-close encounter with pod of orca
5
Multiple people felt unwell at Hamilton property before mysterious death, police say
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Australian scuba diver with broken arm goes missing on New Year's Day

Aussie baby becomes fourth family member to share same birthday
03:56

Heartbreaking scenes as widow, young son attend funeral of firefighter who died battling NSW bushfires

Ten people injured, including six children, as boat crashes into tree in Queensland