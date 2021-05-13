Artwork by Jacinda Ardern to go under the hammer to raise funds for Breast Cancer Foundation

A piece of art drawn and signed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is going under the hammer to help raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

A drawing of a house and the words "2020: Still life" by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is going under the hammer to help raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. Source: TradeMe

The framed art, featuring a drawing of a house and the words "2020: Still life", was listed today on Trade Me by the Port Waikato Pink Ribbon Breakfast Team.

“We’re honoured by this gift we’ve been given so we’re doing our best to get top dollar for it to help Breast Cancer Foundation NZ," Port Waikato chairwoman Jacqui Church said today in a press release.



"I’ve seen another of Jacinda’s drawings went for more than $18,000 and I can only dream we could reach that amount."

She said the drawing is "particularly special because of what 2020 taught us about community" and the importance of the Pink Ribbon Breakfast.

"Breast cancer touches many families in Port Waikato. Hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast is our way of acknowledging these families and giving them our arohanui," Church said.

"This is a way of showing how we’re all in the same waka together."

The Pink Ribbon Breakfast, the Foundation's largest fundraising campaign, takes place every May.

The breakfasts see thousands of Kiwis get together to do good in their communities to raise funds for breast cancer education, innovative research, and support for patients and their families.

“No matter how small or large, every Pink Ribbon Breakfast helps us to be there for Kiwi families facing breast cancer and prevent more women dying from this disease," Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said.



More than 3,300 New Zealand women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and every year more than 650 die from breast cancer.

For more information and to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, click here.